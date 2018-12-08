Ken "Snakehips" JohnsonBorn 10 September 1914. Died 8 March 1941
Ken "Snakehips" Johnson
1914-09-10
Ken "Snakehips" Johnson Biography (Wikipedia)
Kenrick Reginald Hijmans Johnson (10 September 1914 – 8 March 1941), known as Ken "Snakehips" Johnson, was a jazz band leader and dancer. He was a leading figure in black British music of the 1930s.
Exactly Like You
Ken "Snakehips" Johnson
Exactly Like You
Exactly Like You
Snakehips Swing
Ken "Snakehips" Johnson
Snakehips Swing
Snakehips Swing
Tuxedo Junction
Ken "Snakehips" Johnson
Tuxedo Junction
Tuxedo Junction
Snakehips Swing
Ken "Snakehips" Johnson
Snakehips Swing
Snakehips Swing
Snakehips Swing
Ken 'Snakehips' Johnson & His West Indian Band
Snakehips Swing
Snakehips Swing
It was a lover and his lass
Ernie Stevens, Yorke De Souza, Jack Cosker, Carl Barriteau, Tommy Wilson, George Roberts, Baba Williams, Al Bowlly, Henderson Twins, Jiver Hutchinson, Joe Deniz, Ken "Snakehips" Johnson, Bertie King, Dave Wilkins & Freddie Butt
It was a lover and his lass
It was a lover and his lass
It was a lover and his lass
SNAKEHIPS JOHNSON, Al Bowlly & Henderson Twins
It was a lover and his lass
It was a lover and his lass
Blow Blow Thou Winter Wind
Ken "Snakehips" Johnson
Blow Blow Thou Winter Wind
Blow Blow Thou Winter Wind
Washington Squabble
Ken "Snakehips" Johnson
Washington Squabble
Washington Squabble
