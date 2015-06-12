Janet Price (born 1938) is a Welsh soprano particularly associated with the 19th-century Italian bel canto repertory. She has been married to composer Adrian Beaumont since 1963.

Born in Pontypool, Wales, she studied piano and singing at the Cardiff University with Olive Groves, Isobel Baillie and Hervey Alan. She also studied in Paris with Nadia Boulanger. She made her debut in 1964 with the BBC Wales. In 1971, she appeared at the London Town Hall in a concert performance of Joseph Haydn's La fedeltà premiata.

She then specialized in 19th-century Italian bel canto and French repertoire and began an association with Opera Rara, appearing in concert and staged performances of long neglected works by composers such as Meyerbeer, Saverio Mercadante, Donizetti, Auber, etc. She also appeared with the Handel Opera Society, the Welsh National Opera, the Glyndebourne Festival, the Kent Opera.

She sang Fiordiligi in Così fan tutte at the Opéra-Comique in 1974, and also appeared at the Festival of Flanders and the San Antonio Grand Opera Festival, Texas.