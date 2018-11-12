Sun Araw
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/521c4601-9145-41d4-8275-6644eca4fab2
Sun Araw Biography (Wikipedia)
Cameron Stallones, better known by his alias Sun Araw, is an American musician. Previously a member of the band Magic Lantern, he has released several albums of experimental music, including a collaboration with Jamaican reggae group The Congos. He has also worked as part of the Not Not Fun label 'supergroup' Vibes.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sun Araw Tracks
Sort by
Side B (excerpt)
Sun Araw
Side B (excerpt)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Side B (excerpt)
Last played on
Deep Cover
Sun Araw
Deep Cover
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Deep Cover
Last played on
Orthrus
Sun Araw
Orthrus
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Orthrus
Last played on
Leipzig
Sun Araw
Leipzig
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Leipzig
Last played on
Thanks And Praise
Sun Araw
Thanks And Praise
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Thanks And Praise
Last played on
Right Off
Sun Araw
Right Off
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Right Off
Last played on
Out of Town
Sun Araw
Out of Town
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Out of Town
Last played on
The Message
Sun Araw
The Message
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Message
Last played on
Horse Steppin (Hotline Miami)
Sun Araw
Horse Steppin (Hotline Miami)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Horse Steppin (Hotline Miami)
Last played on
Thanks & Praise
Sun Araw
Thanks & Praise
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Thanks & Praise
Last played on
Crete
Sun Araw
Crete
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Crete
Last played on
Deep temple – woodsist (Off-duty + Boat Trip)
Sun Araw
Deep temple – woodsist (Off-duty + Boat Trip)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Playlists featuring Sun Araw
Sun Araw Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist