Nacio Herb BrownUS songwriter. Born 22 February 1896. Died 28 September 1964
Nacio Herb Brown
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1896-02-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5219ac97-886d-4465-87c5-882e31976981
Nacio Herb Brown Biography (Wikipedia)
Ignacio "Nacio" Herb Brown (February 22, 1896 – September 28, 1964) was an American writer of popular songs, movie scores, and Broadway theatre music in the 1920s through the early 1950s.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Nacio Herb Brown Tracks
Sort by
Singin' in the Rain
Nacio Herb Brown
Singin' in the Rain
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05s40p0.jpglink
Singin' in the Rain
Last played on
Singin' in the Rain (1952) - You Are My Lucky Star
Nacio Herb Brown
Singin' in the Rain (1952) - You Are My Lucky Star
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05s40p0.jpglink
Singin' in the Rain (1952) - You Are My Lucky Star
Last played on
Singin' in the Rain
Nacio Herb Brown
Singin' in the Rain
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gyvh2.jpglink
Singin' in the Rain
Last played on
Singing In The Rain
Gene Kelly
Singing In The Rain
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05s40p0.jpglink
Singing In The Rain
Last played on
Singin' in the Rain (1952) - Good Morning from Babes in Arms (1939)
Nacio Herb Brown
Singin' in the Rain (1952) - Good Morning from Babes in Arms (1939)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05s40p0.jpglink
Singin' in the Rain (1952) - Good Morning from Babes in Arms (1939)
Last played on
Overture from Singing in the Rain
Nacio Herb Brown
Overture from Singing in the Rain
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Overture from Singing in the Rain
Last played on
Good Morning
Nacio Herb Brown
Good Morning
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Good Morning
Last played on
Singin' in the Rain
Arthur Freed
Singin' in the Rain
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Singin' in the Rain
Last played on
Doll Dance
Alexandre Tharaud
Doll Dance
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p046j8v4.jpglink
Doll Dance
Last played on
YOU ARE MY LUCKY STAR
Unknown
YOU ARE MY LUCKY STAR
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
YOU ARE MY LUCKY STAR
Last played on
Doll Dance
Nacio Herb Brown
Doll Dance
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Doll Dance
Last played on
Singin' in the rain - song [words: Arthur Freed]
Nacio Herb Brown
Singin' in the rain - song [words: Arthur Freed]
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Singin' in the rain (from the MGM film soundtrack), lyrics Arthur Freed
Nacio Herb Brown
Singin' in the rain (from the MGM film soundtrack), lyrics Arthur Freed
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Would you? End Title from Singin' In The Rain, Arthur Freed (lyrics), Maurice de Packh (ar
Nacio Herb Brown
Would you? End Title from Singin' In The Rain, Arthur Freed (lyrics), Maurice de Packh (ar
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
'You Are My Lucky Star' from Singin' in the Rain, Arthur Freed (lyrics)
Nacio Herb Brown
'You Are My Lucky Star' from Singin' in the Rain, Arthur Freed (lyrics)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Singin' in the Rain, Arthur Freed (lyrics), Bob Franklyn (orchestrator), Conrad Salinger (
Nacio Herb Brown
Singin' in the Rain, Arthur Freed (lyrics), Bob Franklyn (orchestrator), Conrad Salinger (
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Singin' in the Rain
Nacio Herb Brown
Singin' in the Rain
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Singin' in the Rain
Last played on
Paradise
Nacio Herb Brown
Paradise
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Paradise
Last played on
Singin' in the Rain
Nacio Herb Brown
Singin' in the Rain
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05s40p0.jpglink
Singin' in the Rain
Broadway Melody Ballet
Nacio Herb Brown
Broadway Melody Ballet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05s40p0.jpglink
Broadway Melody Ballet
Would You?
Nacio Herb Brown
Would You?
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Would You?
You Were Meant For Me
Nacio Herb Brown
You Were Meant For Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05s40p0.jpglink
You Were Meant For Me
Beautiful Girl
Nacio Herb Brown
Beautiful Girl
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Beautiful Girl
Should I?
Nacio Herb Brown
Should I?
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Should I?
The Wedding of the Painted Doll
Nacio Herb Brown
The Wedding of the Painted Doll
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Wedding of the Painted Doll
I've Got a Feelin' You're Foolin'
Nacio Herb Brown
I've Got a Feelin' You're Foolin'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I've Got a Feelin' You're Foolin'
Make 'em Laugh
Nacio Herb Brown
Make 'em Laugh
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Make 'em Laugh
All I Do Is Dream Of You
Debbie Reynolds
All I Do Is Dream Of You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All I Do Is Dream Of You
Temptation
Nacio Herb Brown
Temptation
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Temptation
You are My Lucky Star
Nacio Herb Brown
You are My Lucky Star
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You are My Lucky Star
Last played on
Je Chante Sous La Pluie (feat. Nacio Herb Brown)
Arthur Freed
Je Chante Sous La Pluie (feat. Nacio Herb Brown)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Je Chante Sous La Pluie (feat. Nacio Herb Brown)
Last played on
Make 'Em Laugh
Nacio Herb Brown
Make 'Em Laugh
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gyvh2.jpglink
Make 'Em Laugh
Last played on
Nacio Herb Brown Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist