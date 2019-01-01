Merrill Osmond
Merrill Osmond Biography (Wikipedia)
Merrill Davis Osmond (born April 30, 1953) is the lead singer and bassist of the 1970s pop-rock music group The Osmonds and its 1980s country music spinoff, The Osmond Brothers. He continues to perform with his brothers and also without them as a solo act.
