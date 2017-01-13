Bartłomiej NiziołBorn 1 February 1974
Bartłomiej Nizioł
Bartłomiej Nizioł Biography (Wikipedia)
Bartłomiej "Bartek" Nizioł (born February 1, 1974 in Szczecin (Poland)) is a Polish violinist playing in a bel canto style. His interpretations tend to be objective and comprehensive.
Bartłomiej Nizioł Tracks
Romanze in E flat major, Op 20
Zygmunt Stojowski
Violin Concerto in G minor Op.22
Zygmunt Stojowski
Fantaisie brillante, on themes from Gounod's Faust Op.20 for violin and orchestra
Henryk Wieniawski
Sonata no. 3 in D minor Op.27`3 (Ballade) for violin solo
Eugène Ysaÿe
