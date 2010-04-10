InvincibleFemale rapper from Detroit
Invincible
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/521377eb-224a-4b31-a482-96c31bd72678
Invincible Biography (Wikipedia)
Ill Weaver, also known by the stage name Invincible, is a rapper born in Champaign, Illinois.
At the age of 1, Invincible moved to Israel, returning to the United States at the age of 7 - first living in Ann Arbor, Michigan, then moving to Detroit, Michigan. Invincible joined the Anomalies crew in 1997 and has collaborated with Finale, Suheir Hammad, and Waajeed of the Platinum Pied Pipers.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Invincible Tracks
Sort by
No Easy Answers
Invincible
No Easy Answers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
No Easy Answers
Last played on
Invincible Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist