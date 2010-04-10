Ill Weaver, also known by the stage name Invincible, is a rapper born in Champaign, Illinois.

At the age of 1, Invincible moved to Israel, returning to the United States at the age of 7 - first living in Ann Arbor, Michigan, then moving to Detroit, Michigan. Invincible joined the Anomalies crew in 1997 and has collaborated with Finale, Suheir Hammad, and Waajeed of the Platinum Pied Pipers.