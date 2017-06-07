Susan Platts
Susan Platts Tracks
O Waly, Waly
arr. Benjamin Britten Trad, Susan Platts & Libby Burgess
Nocturnes (River Roses, Boat Song)
Arnold Cooke
Kindertotenlieder (Nun will die Sonn' so hell aufgeh'n)
Gustav Mahler
Symphony no. 3 in D minor
Gustav Mahler
Past BBC Events
Proms 2012: Prom 72: John Adams – Nixon in China
Royal Albert Hall
2012-09-05T11:26:49
Proms 2012: Prom 72: John Adams – Nixon in China
Royal Albert Hall
