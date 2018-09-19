Ron TownsonBorn 29 January 1933. Died 2 August 2001
Ron Townson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1933-01-29
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5210f716-7193-48c4-9e64-9967d77f5f2c
Ron Townson Biography (Wikipedia)
Ronald Townson (January 29, 1933 – August 2, 2001) was an American vocalist. He was an original member of The 5th Dimension, a popular vocal group of the late 1960s and early 1970s; and the first, and only, deceased member of that group.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ron Townson Tracks
Sort by
Wedding Bell Blues
Hal Blaine
Wedding Bell Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsys.jpglink
Wedding Bell Blues
Last played on
Back to artist