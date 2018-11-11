Dipps Bhamrah
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/520eaf6a-4839-4e88-9036-e8104ba33a4f
Dipps Bhamrah Performances & Interviews
- "Thank you to everyone in Birmingham!"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p060r82s.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p060r82s.jpg2018-03-11T19:02:00.000ZJK reflects on last night's amazing Asian Network Live after he pomp-pomped tha music! The Captain of Bhangra, Dipps Bhamrah, finds out just what the Gabru Punjab De has...https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p060t852
"Thank you to everyone in Birmingham!"
- Dipps with Satinder Sartajhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03nwrm2.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03nwrm2.jpg2018-03-04T19:16:00.000ZThe Sufi sensation is back - and grabs some gupshup with The Captain of Bhangra.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0602jzz
Dipps with Satinder Sartaj
Dipps Bhamrah Tracks
Sort by
Yaar Punjabi (feat. Apna Sangeet)
Dipps Bhamrah
Yaar Punjabi (feat. Apna Sangeet)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06cyjm2.jpglink
Yaar Punjabi (feat. Apna Sangeet)
Last played on
Crazy Kamlee
Dipps Bhamrah
Crazy Kamlee
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p038zydy.jpglink
Crazy Kamlee
Last played on
Sangdi
Dipps Bhamrah
Sangdi
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05gkr68.jpglink
Sangdi
Last played on
Tu Nachdi
Dipps Bhamrah
Tu Nachdi
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tu Nachdi
Last played on
Twerking Jugni (feat. Play Desi Productions)
K.S. Bhamrah
Twerking Jugni (feat. Play Desi Productions)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Twerking Jugni (feat. Play Desi Productions)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Electro Mahi
Some Lady & Dipps Bhamrah
Electro Mahi
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024fmh8.pnglink
Electro Mahi
Performer
Last played on
Maar Suteya (The Stand Back BOOM Mix)
Jati Cheed
Maar Suteya (The Stand Back BOOM Mix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Maar Suteya (The Stand Back BOOM Mix)
Last played on
Dipps Bhamrah Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist