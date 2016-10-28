DJ Khushi is a disc jockey in India and has been awarded the Most Popular Bollywood DJ award. Because of his frequent appearances, Khushi is also known as the official DJ of Shahrukh Khan. He was the opening DJ during Tiesto's Delhi Gig. In 2016, he headlined the Sunburn Music Festival with Hardwell, the world's No.1 DJ. In Dec'16, Ellie Goulding and Nervo performed alongside DJ Khushi. Khushi has also performed with LMFAO, Edward Maya and Akcent.

He has collaborated with big banner projects and created official remixes for Bollywood films.