Krzysztof Urbański (born 17 October 1982, Pabianice, Poland) is a Polish conductor and composer.

Urbański studied conducting at the Fryderyk Chopin University of Music in Warsaw, where his teachers included Antoni Wit. In 2007, he won First Prize of the Prague Spring International Conducting Competition, and also graduated from the Chopin Music Academy, Warsaw in the same year. He subsequently served as an assistant conductor to the Warsaw Philharmonic Orchestra, from 2007 to 2009.

In September 2009, Urbański made his first guest-conducting appearance with the Trondheim Symphony Orchestra. That same month, the orchestra named him its next chief conductor, effective with the 2010-2011 season, with an initial contract of 3 years. Following an extension of his initial contract for another 2 years to 2015, in May 2014, his Trondheim contract was further extended to 2017. He is scheduled to conclude his Trondheim tenure at the close of the 2016-2017 season. With the 2015-2016 season, Urbański became principal guest conductor of the NDR Symphony Orchestra.