Arcade Fire Biography (Wikipedia)
Arcade Fire is a Canadian indie rock band, consisting of husband and wife Win Butler and Régine Chassagne, along with Win's younger brother William Butler, Richard Reed Parry, Tim Kingsbury and Jeremy Gara. The band's current touring line-up also includes former core member Sarah Neufeld, percussionist Tiwill Duprate and saxophonist Stuart Bogie.
Founded in 2000 by friends and classmates Win Butler and Josh Deu, the band came to prominence in 2004 with the release of their critically acclaimed debut album Funeral. Their second studio album, Neon Bible, won them the 2008 Meteor Music Award for Best International Album and the 2008 Juno Award for Alternative Album of the Year. Their third studio album, The Suburbs, was released in 2010 to critical acclaim and commercial success. It received many accolades, including the 2011 Grammy for Album of the Year, the 2011 Juno Award for Album of the Year and the 2011 Brit Award for Best International Album. In 2013, Arcade Fire released their fourth album, Reflektor, and scored the feature film Her, for which band members William Butler and Owen Pallett were nominated in the Best Original Score category at the 86th Academy Awards. In 2017, the band released their fifth studio album Everything Now.
What music are you a fan of?
We asked some musicians we love about the music they love…
What music are you a fan of?
Arcade Fire will headline at Glastonbury 2014
Arcade Fire will headline at Glastonbury 2014, and are guaranteeing sunshine!
Arcade Fire will headline at Glastonbury 2014
Arcade Fire - Extended interview
Jo has an extended chat with Arcade Fire about music, touring and working with Bowie.
Arcade Fire - Extended interview
Arcade Fire speak to Zane Lowe
Win Butler from Arcade Fire chats to Zane Lowe about their new album Reflektor.
Arcade Fire speak to Zane Lowe
Arcade Fire Tracks
Keep The Car Running
Month Of May
Everything Now
No Cars Go
Wake Up
Neighborhood #3 (Power Out)
Neighborhood #2 (Laika)
Ready To Start
The Suburbs
Creature Comfort
Rococo
Glastonbury: 2014
Zane Lowe Sessions: Arcade Fire
Glastonbury: 2007
