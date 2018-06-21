Abi OfarimBorn 5 October 1937. Died 4 May 2018
Abi Ofarim
1937-10-05
Abi Ofarim, born Avraham Reichstadt (5 October 1937 – 4 May 2018) was an Israeli musician and dancer.
At age 12, he attended ballet school, and made his onstage debut in Haifa at 15. By 17 he was arranging his own choreography, and by 18 had his own dance studio.
Cinderella Rockefella
