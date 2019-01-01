Yida Huang (simplified Chinese: 黄义达; traditional Chinese: 黃義達; pinyin: Huáng Yìdá; born August 11, 1979) is a Singaporean singer and songwriter. The real capitalization of his name is Yida Huang, as the previous form of "YiDA" was used as a logo by Sony Music Taiwan. He has since stopped using the "YiDA" name form once his contract with Sony Music Taiwan ended. He has released four major albums with Sony Taiwan. His song "Chou Nan Ren" (Jerk) was the opening theme for the Taiwanese drama Devil Beside You. Another song of his, "Set Me Free", was the theme song for the Chinese version of the movie Stealth. He graduated from the Lee Wei Song School of Music.

His long-awaited fourth album Dedicated to Myself (寫给自己的歌) was officially released on Nov 28, 2008.

On April 21, 2011, seven years after his first album, Yida Huang released the EP "微光" under the music company 北京橙天华音音乐制作有限公司 which he signed to after his contract ended with Sony Taiwan.The album consisted of 5 tracks including one instrumental track "track 11" which was also featured in a fashion show by fashion designer Marie showcasing her You.kai collection.