Sebastian NoackBorn 1969
Sebastian Noack
1969
Sebastian Noack Biography (Wikipedia)
Sebastian Noack (born 1969 in Berlin) is a German baritone. After attending master classes with Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau and Aribert Reimann, he won 1st prize at the Bundeswettbewerb Gesang in Berlin 1996 and was awarded 2nd prize at the International Song Competition at Wigmore Hall the following year. He is noted for his recitals of J.S. Bach, including BWV 245, 63, 133 and BWV 243a. A 2004 Gramophone article wrote of his performance as King Cosroe in Hasse's Siroe: "Sebastian Noack provides a full and warm baritone in Cosroe's music and makes a good deal of the sombre 'Gelido, in ogni vena' ".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sebastian Noack Tracks
Ludwig van Beethoven
Ludwig van Beethoven
Ludwig van Beethoven
Magnificat in E flat major, BWV 243a (Virga Jesse floruit) (feat. Sebastian Noack, Collegium Vocale Gent & Philippe Herreweghe)
Carolyn Sampson
Mass in C major, Op 86
Maria Keohane, Hofkapelle Stuttgart, Ludwig van Beethoven, Margot Oitzinger, Thomas Hobbs, Sebastian Noack, Kammerchor Stuttgart & Frieder Bernius
