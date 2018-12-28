Gai TomsBorn 14 September 1976
Gai Toms
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02m6cl4.jpg
1976-09-14
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/52006506-cea9-40ec-a532-d9146c00bbb4
Gai Toms Biography (Wikipedia)
Gareth 'Gai' J Thomas 'Toms' (born 14 September 1976 in Bangor, Wales) is a Welsh singer-songwriter, music artist and producer. In 1992 he co-formed the popular Welsh language ska rock band Anweledig. From 1997 to 2007 he performed using pseudonym Mim Twm Llai. He is also an actor and writes music for television and theatre.
Gai Toms' songs are mainly based on lyrics, some very poetic, backed with eclectic music styles. He performs live with a 5 piece band of drums, bass, electric guitar, acoustic guitar and backing vocals. He also performs solo on acoustic guitar. His latest work is a double album titled Bethel (2012)
Gai Toms Performances & Interviews
Fersiwn arbennig gan Gai Toms o'i gân 'Cylchoedd', rhan o'i 'Sesiwn Sbardun'
Gai Toms - Cylchoedd (Sesiwn Sbardun)
Cân wreiddiol a gyfansoddodd Gai Toms ar gyfer ei 'Sesiwn Sbardun'
Gai Toms - Haul Hydref y Moelwyn (Sesiwn Sbardun)
Fersiwn Gai Toms o gân y diweddar Alun 'Sbardun' Huws fel rhan o gyfres Sesiynau Sbardun
Gai Toms - Hiraeth am y Glaw (Sesiwn Sbardun)
Chwyldro Bach Dy Hun
Babwshka (feat. Lowri Cunnington)
Babwshka
Clywch
Haul Hydref Y Moelwyn
Hiraeth Am Y Glaw
Balad Yr Atgyfodiad
Gwalia
Tân Oer
Diwrnod Eliffantod
Awyr Las
Anti Paganda
Baled I'r Bord
Stiletos Gwydr
Braf Yw Cael Byw
