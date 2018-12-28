Gareth 'Gai' J Thomas 'Toms' (born 14 September 1976 in Bangor, Wales) is a Welsh singer-songwriter, music artist and producer. In 1992 he co-formed the popular Welsh language ska rock band Anweledig. From 1997 to 2007 he performed using pseudonym Mim Twm Llai. He is also an actor and writes music for television and theatre.

Gai Toms' songs are mainly based on lyrics, some very poetic, backed with eclectic music styles. He performs live with a 5 piece band of drums, bass, electric guitar, acoustic guitar and backing vocals. He also performs solo on acoustic guitar. His latest work is a double album titled Bethel (2012)