Wolf Eyes
1996
Wolf Eyes Biography (Wikipedia)
Wolf Eyes is an American experimental music group from Detroit, Michigan, formed in 1996 by Nate Young. Currently a duo, Wolf Eyes are a prominent act within contemporary noise music. They have collaborated with a variety of artists from different countries and art forms.
Wolf Eyes Tracks
Enemy Ladder
Enemy Ladder
Texas
Texas
Catching The Rich Train
Catching The Rich Train
Twister Nightfall
Twister Nightfall
A Million Years
A Million Years
Tolerated
Tolerated
Untitled
Untitled
