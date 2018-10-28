Laurence CraneBorn 1961
Laurence Crane
1961
Laurence Crane Biography (Wikipedia)
Laurence Crane (born 1961 in Oxford) is a composer of contemporary classical music.
Laurence Crane Performances & Interviews
Modern Muses 24: Laurence Crane and Håkon Stene
2016-12-14
Composer Laurence Crane and percussionist Håkon Stene discuss their many collaborations
Modern Muses 24: Laurence Crane and Håkon Stene
How to Listen to Crane
2016-01-05
Sara Mohr-Pietsch explores the music of Laurence Crane.
How to Listen to Crane
Composers' Rooms: No.14 Laurence Crane
2014-09-09
Sara Mohr-Pietsch meets up with another English experimentalist, composer Laurence Crane.
Composers' Rooms: No.14 Laurence Crane
Laurence Crane Tracks
Sort by
Sparling
Sparling
Last played on
Sound of Horse (Part 6)
Laurence Crane
Sound of Horse (Part 6)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04psgp4.jpglink
Sound of Horse (Part 6)
Last played on
10,000 Green Bottles
Laurence Crane
10,000 Green Bottles
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04psgp4.jpglink
10,000 Green Bottles
Last played on
Sound Of Horse Part 3
Laurence Crane
Sound Of Horse Part 3
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04psgp4.jpglink
Sound Of Horse Part 3
Last played on
Estonia 1: Erkki Nool
Laurence Crane
Estonia 1: Erkki Nool
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04psgp4.jpglink
Estonia 1: Erkki Nool
Last played on
Two Sisters After Gertrude Stein (Scene 1)
Laurence Crane
Laurence Crane
Two Sisters After Gertrude Stein (Scene 1)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04psgp4.jpglink
Two Sisters After Gertrude Stein (Scene 1)
Last played on
John White in Berlin
Laurence Crane
John White in Berlin
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04psgp4.jpglink
John White in Berlin
Last played on
20th Century Music
Laurence Crane
20th Century Music
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04psgp4.jpglink
20th Century Music
Performer
Last played on
Raimondas Rumsas
Laurence Crane
Raimondas Rumsas
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04psgp4.jpglink
Raimondas Rumsas
Last played on
Pieces About Art
Laurence Crane
Pieces About Art
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04psgp4.jpglink
Pieces About Art
Last played on
Sparling
Sparling
Last played on
Holt Quartet
Laurence Crane
Holt Quartet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04psgp4.jpglink
Holt Quartet
Last played on
Luminous And Serene
asamisimasa
Luminous And Serene
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04psgp4.jpglink
Luminous And Serene
Last played on
John White In Berlin
Laurence Crane
John White In Berlin
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04psgp4.jpglink
John White In Berlin
Last played on
Sparling
Sparling
Last played on
Old Life Was Rubbish
Laurence Crane
Old Life Was Rubbish
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04psgp4.jpglink
Old Life Was Rubbish
Last played on
Events I. Various People Celebrating Their Birthday On 7 February 1997
Laurence Crane
Laurence Crane
Events I. Various People Celebrating Their Birthday On 7 February 1997
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04psgp4.jpglink
Events II: Selected Foreign Exchange Rates On 7 February 1997
Laurence Crane
Laurence Crane
Events II: Selected Foreign Exchange Rates On 7 February 1997
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04psgp4.jpglink
Events II: Selected Foreign Exchange Rates On 7 February 1997
Last played on
Sparling For Clarinet And String Quartet
Laurence Crane
Laurence Crane
Sparling For Clarinet And String Quartet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04psgp4.jpglink
Sparling For Clarinet And String Quartet
Last played on
Slow Folk Tune: Sheringham
Laurence Crane
Slow Folk Tune: Sheringham
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04psgp4.jpglink
Slow Folk Tune: Sheringham
Last played on
Cobbled Section After Cobbled Section
Laurence Crane
Laurence Crane
Cobbled Section After Cobbled Section
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04psgp4.jpglink
Cobbled Section After Cobbled Section
Last played on
See Our Lake (1999)
Laurence Crane
See Our Lake (1999)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04psgp4.jpglink
See Our Lake (1999)
Last played on
Holt Quartet
Laurence Crane
Holt Quartet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04psgp4.jpglink
Holt Quartet
Ensemble
Conductor
Last played on
Trio
Laurence Crane
Trio
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04psgp4.jpglink
Trio
Performer
Last played on
Birthday piece for Michael Finnissy
Laurence Crane
Laurence Crane
Birthday piece for Michael Finnissy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04psgp4.jpglink
Birthday piece for Michael Finnissy
Last played on
Chamber Symphony No.2, The Australian
Laurence Crane
Laurence Crane
Chamber Symphony No.2, The Australian
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04psgp4.jpglink
Chamber Symphony No.2, The Australian
Last played on
Seven Short Pieces (No 6)
Laurence Crane
Seven Short Pieces (No 6)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04psgp4.jpglink
Seven Short Pieces (No 6)
Performer
Last played on
Raimondas Rumsas
Oliver Coates
Raimondas Rumsas
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0559jgl.jpglink
Raimondas Rumsas
Last played on
20th Century Music
Laurence Crane
20th Century Music
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04psgp4.jpglink
20th Century Music
Performer
Last played on
Prelude for HS
Laurence Crane
Prelude for HS
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04psgp4.jpglink
Prelude for HS
Last played on
Sparling 2000
Laurence Crane
Sparling 2000
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04psgp4.jpglink
Sparling 2000
Performer
Last played on
Four Miniatures no.3
Laurence Crane
Four Miniatures no.3
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04psgp4.jpglink
Four Miniatures no.3
Performer
Last played on
Simon 10 Holt 50
Laurence Crane
Simon 10 Holt 50
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04psgp4.jpglink
Simon 10 Holt 50
Performer
Last played on
Seven Short Pieces I - VII
Apartment House
Seven Short Pieces I - VII
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060f00w.jpglink
Seven Short Pieces I - VII
Last played on
See Our Lake I
Tanja Orning
See Our Lake I
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04psgp4.jpglink
See Our Lake I
Music Arranger
Last played on
Holt
Tanja Orning
Holt
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04psgp4.jpglink
Holt
Last played on
Octet
Otto Willberg, Kathryn Williams, Dave Bainbridge, Jack Stone, Aaron Breeze, Laurence Crane, Jack Bailey, Marcus Norman, RNCM New Ensemble, Emily Mowbray & Jack Sheen
Octet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtn7.jpglink
Octet
Last played on
Bobby J
Laurence Crane
Bobby J
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04psgp4.jpglink
Bobby J
Last played on
Trio
Laurence Crane
Trio
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060f00w.jpglink
Trio
Last played on
Movement for 10 musicians
Oslo Sinfonietta & Laurence Crane
Movement for 10 musicians
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Movement for 10 musicians
Performer
Last played on
