The Honourable Louis Robert Eliot (born 11 April 1968 in Plymouth) is an English singer, songwriter and guitarist, formerly of Kinky Machine and Rialto.

Eliot is the second son of Peregrine Eliot, 10th Earl of St Germans, and grew up at Port Eliot, a 6,000-acre estate on the Tamar Estuary where his family have lived since 1564. He is the heir presumptive to the earldom, which is currently held by his nephew.