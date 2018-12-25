Louis EliotBorn 11 April 1968
Louis Eliot
The Honourable Louis Robert Eliot (born 11 April 1968 in Plymouth) is an English singer, songwriter and guitarist, formerly of Kinky Machine and Rialto.
Eliot is the second son of Peregrine Eliot, 10th Earl of St Germans, and grew up at Port Eliot, a 6,000-acre estate on the Tamar Estuary where his family have lived since 1564. He is the heir presumptive to the earldom, which is currently held by his nephew.
25th Of The 12th
Runaway Night
The One You Lov e (Live)
25th of the 12th
Shelter You (With Lily Allen)
Wake Up Eloise (Live)
Skimming Stones
One Step At A Time
Bottle Rocket
