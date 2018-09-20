The Necks
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1987
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/51f8d454-f4a8-41e6-8bd7-a35921eeedd0
The Necks Biography (Wikipedia)
The Necks are an Australian experimental jazz trio formed in 1987 by founding mainstays Chris Abrahams on piano and Hammond organ, Tony Buck on drums, percussion and electric guitar, and Lloyd Swanton on bass guitar and double bass. They play improvisational pieces of up to an hour in length that explore the development and demise of repeating musical figures. Their double LP studio album Unfold was named by Rolling Stone as "one of the top 20 avant albums of 2017."
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Necks Performances & Interviews
The Necks Tracks
Sort by
Body (excerpt)
The Necks
Body (excerpt)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Body (excerpt)
Last played on
Sleep Of Champions
The Necks
Sleep Of Champions
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sleep Of Champions
Last played on
Improvisation
The Necks
Improvisation
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0240w2z.jpglink
Improvisation
Last played on
Blue Mountain
The Necks
Blue Mountain
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blue Mountain
Last played on
Timepiece
The Necks
Timepiece
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Timepiece
Last played on
Drive By
The Necks
Drive By
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Drive By
Last played on
Improvisation No 1
The Necks
Improvisation No 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhv9.jpglink
Improvisation No 1
Last played on
Vertigo (extract)
The Necks
Vertigo (extract)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Vertigo (extract)
Last played on
Silverwater
The Necks
Silverwater
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Silverwater
Last played on
Phonograph (edit)
Evan Parker and The Necks, The Necks & Evan Parker
Phonograph (edit)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhv9.jpglink
Phonograph (edit)
Composer
Last played on
Ghost Net
The Necks
Ghost Net
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ghost Net
Last played on
Inter Alios
The Necks / Evan Parker, The Necks & Evan Parker
Inter Alios
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhv9.jpglink
Inter Alios
Composer
Last played on
Silverwater (extract)
The Necks
Silverwater (extract)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Silverwater (extract)
Last played on
Submerge
The Necks
Submerge
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Submerge
Last played on
Open (extract)
The Necks
Open (extract)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Open (extract)
Last played on
Fatal
The Necks
Fatal
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fatal
Last played on
Daylights
The Necks
Daylights
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Daylights
Last played on
Rum Jungle
The Necks
Rum Jungle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rum Jungle
Last played on
Buoyant
The Necks
Buoyant
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Buoyant
Last played on
The Royal Family
The Necks
The Royal Family
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Royal Family
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Tectonics 2017: BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra & The Necks
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e342mb
Glasgow City Halls
2017-05-06T10:25:41
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p04qz9zc.jpg
6
May
2017
Tectonics 2017: BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra & The Necks
Glasgow City Halls
The Necks Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist