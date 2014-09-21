Cuby + BlizzardsFormed 1964
Cuby + Blizzards – also known as Cuby & the Blizzards were a Dutch blues group, founded in 1964 by vocalist Harry Muskee, and guitarist Eelco Gelling. During the 1960s, the band's mixture of sound, drawing upon a variety of genres which included blues and rock and roll, gave them a pioneering sound which was completely different from any other Dutch band in the same time period, using the name Peter & the Blizzards. The spelling of the name varies, with 'Cuby' also written as 'QB' and the ampersand (&) also written as 'and' or '+' and the 'and' sometimes left out. The spelling 'Cuby + Blizzards' was used on the first albums.
