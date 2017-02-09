Cloud Control
Cloud Control
Cloud Control Biography (Wikipedia)
Cloud Control is an Australian alternative rock band, originating from the Blue Mountains near Sydney, Australia. As of 2013 the band is signed to the Australian record label Ivy League Records, in which they released their debut album Bliss Release. They are also signed to Infectious Music in the UK/Europe; and Votiv in North America.
The band has supported a host of local and international acts, including Arcade Fire, Vampire Weekend, Supergrass, The Magic Numbers, Yves Klein Blue, The Temper Trap, Last Dinosaurs, Local Natives and Weezer.
They have been nominated for a clutch of awards in Australia, including two ARIA Awards. The band won the Australian Music Prize on 3 March 2011.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Cloud Control Tracks
Just For Now
Just For Now
Just For Now
Scar (6 Music Session, 17 Sep 2013)
Scar (6 Music Session, 17 Sep 2013)
Scar (6 Music Session, 17 Sep 2013)
Promises (6 Music Session, 17 Sep 2013)
Promises (6 Music Session, 17 Sep 2013)
Moonrabbit (6 Music Session, 17 Sep 2013)
Moonrabbit (6 Music Session, 17 Sep 2013)
Gold Canary
Gold Canary
Gold Canary
Dojo Rising
Dojo Rising
Dojo Rising
Meditation song
Meditation song
Meditation song
Moonrabbit
Moonrabbit
Moonrabbit
Tombstone
Tombstone
Tombstone
Promises
Promises
Promises
