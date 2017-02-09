Cloud Control is an Australian alternative rock band, originating from the Blue Mountains near Sydney, Australia. As of 2013 the band is signed to the Australian record label Ivy League Records, in which they released their debut album Bliss Release. They are also signed to Infectious Music in the UK/Europe; and Votiv in North America.

The band has supported a host of local and international acts, including Arcade Fire, Vampire Weekend, Supergrass, The Magic Numbers, Yves Klein Blue, The Temper Trap, Last Dinosaurs, Local Natives and Weezer.

They have been nominated for a clutch of awards in Australia, including two ARIA Awards. The band won the Australian Music Prize on 3 March 2011.