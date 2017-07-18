Jean-Marc Luisada (born 3 June 1958) is a French pianist born in Bizerte, Tunisia. He started on the piano at six years old, "the normal age".

At the age of 16 he began studies at the Conservatoire de Paris under Dominique Merlet and Marcel Ciampi (piano) and Geneviève Joy-Dutilleux (chamber music). He has also studied with Nikita Magaloff and Paul Badura-Skoda.

In 1985 he won 5th prize at International Chopin Piano Competition in Warsaw.

At 29 he had performed in Europe, the United States, and Asia and was known as a performer of "outstanding brilliance".

He signed an exclusive agreement with RCA Red Seal in 1998. Among his recordings are the waltzes and mazurkas of Chopin and the infrequently-heard chamber version of the first Chopin piano concerto, recorded with the Talich Quartet.

He is on the faculty of École Normale de Musique de Paris-Alfred Cortot.