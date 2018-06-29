John GilmoreBorn 28 September 1931. Died 19 August 1995
John Gilmore
John Gilmore Biography (Wikipedia)
John Gilmore (September 28, 1931 – August 20, 1995) was an avant-garde jazz saxophonist known for his tenure with keyboardist/bandleader Sun Ra from the 1950s to the 1990s.
