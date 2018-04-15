Wingy ManoneBorn 13 February 1900. Died 9 July 1982
Wingy Manone
1900-02-13
Wingy Manone Biography (Wikipedia)
Joseph Matthews "Wingy" Manone (February 13, 1900 – July 9, 1982) was an American jazz trumpeter, composer, singer, and bandleader. His recordings included "Tar Paper Stomp", "Nickel in the Slot", "Downright Disgusted Blues", "There'll Come a Time (Wait and See)", and "Tailgate Ramble".
Wingy Manone Tracks
March Winds And April Showers
Wingy Manone
Where Can I Find A Cherry?
Wingy Manone
Swingin' At The Hickory House
Wingy Manone
Mamas Gone, Goodbye
Wingy Manone
Isle Of Capri
Wingy Manone
Tar Paper Stomp
Wingy Manone
Nickel In The Slot
Wingy Manone
Dallas Blues
Wingy Manone
If I Could Be With You
Wingy Manone
Shoe Shine Boy
Wingy Manone
Never Had No Lovin'
Wingy Manone
When You're Smiling
Wingy Manone with Papa Bue's Viking Jazz Band, Wingy Manone with Papa Bue's Viking Jazz Band & Wingy Manone
Royal Garden Blues
Wingy Manone
Oh Say! Can You Swing?
Wingy Manone
Wingy Manone Links
