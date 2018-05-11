Charles DieupartBorn 1667. Died 1740
Charles Dieupart
1667
Charles Dieupart Biography (Wikipedia)
Charles Dieupart (after 1667 – 1740) was a French harpsichordist, violinist, and composer. Although he was known as Charles to his contemporaries, his real name may have been François. He was most probably born in Paris, but spent much of his life in London, where he settled sometime after 1702/1703. A prominent member of the Drury Lane musical establishment, Dieupart was active both as composer and performer and actively participated in the musical life of the city. However, after about 1712 he earned his income mostly by teaching, and in his later years lived in poverty. He is best remembered today for a collection of six harpsichord suites which influenced Johann Sebastian Bach's English Suites.
Concerto in A minor for piccolo and orchestra
Charles Dieupart
Concerto in A minor for piccolo and orchestra
Concerto in A minor for piccolo and orchestra
Recorder Concerto in A minor
Charles Dieupart
Recorder Concerto in A minor
Recorder Concerto in A minor
Sarabande; motet "In lectulo meo"
Charles Dieupart
Sarabande; motet "In lectulo meo"
Sarabande; motet "In lectulo meo"
Overture
Charles Dieupart
Overture
Overture
Gavotte, Minuet and Gigue from Suite No. 6 in F minor 'pour une flute du quatre'
Charles Dieupart
Gavotte, Minuet and Gigue from Suite No. 6 in F minor 'pour une flute du quatre'
