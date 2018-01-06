Frank Reyes born June 4, 1969, he is one of the best known bachata artists, famous throughout Latin America. He was born in the town of Tenares in the Dominican Republic. Reyes discovered his musical talent when he was a young boy. He and his brothers started their own musical group and had great singing talent. When he was only 12 years old, he decided to travel to Santo Domingo where he worked hard and had many jobs, always dreaming of having his own business.

As he got older he recorded his first album Tu serás mi reina and became the self-appointed "prince of bachata" (El príncipe de la bachata).