Frank ReyesBorn 4 June 1969
Frank Reyes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1969-06-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/51ed973d-95c7-4a12-a11c-8c8581a5872a
Frank Reyes Biography (Wikipedia)
Frank Reyes born June 4, 1969, he is one of the best known bachata artists, famous throughout Latin America. He was born in the town of Tenares in the Dominican Republic. Reyes discovered his musical talent when he was a young boy. He and his brothers started their own musical group and had great singing talent. When he was only 12 years old, he decided to travel to Santo Domingo where he worked hard and had many jobs, always dreaming of having his own business.
As he got older he recorded his first album Tu serás mi reina and became the self-appointed "prince of bachata" (El príncipe de la bachata).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Frank Reyes Tracks
Sort by
Ajena (feat. Jenn Morel & Frank Reyes)
SpydaT.E.K
Ajena (feat. Jenn Morel & Frank Reyes)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ajena (feat. Jenn Morel & Frank Reyes)
Last played on
Frank Reyes Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist