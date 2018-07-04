Dónal Murphy
Dónal Murphy
Dónal Murphy Biography (Wikipedia)
Dónal Murphy is a British-born Irish traditional accordionist, known for his work with the band Four Men and a Dog. Born in Birmingham to a father who played the button accordion and a mother who was a step dancer, he moved to Limerick as a child. Here he co-founded Four Men and a Dog in 1990 together with Cathal Hayden (fiddle), Brian McGrath (banjo), Gino Lupari (Bodhrán) and Mick Daly (guitar/vocals).
In 2009 he released the solo album “Happy Hour”, and since 2015 he tours with his band "Breaking Trad". He has also played in the band Sliabh Notes with Matt Cranitch and Tommy O'Sullivan, a band specializing in the traditional music of the Sliabh Luachra region.
Dónal Murphy Tracks
Bidi an Muirnin / Garravane / Johnny O' Leary's
The Tap Room / The Plough And The Stars / The Bells Of Tipperary
Slides: Gneeveguilla Slide / The Torn Petticoat / Micho Russells
Reels: Master Crowley's / The Rookery / Shetland Reel
O;Donnell's Lament
O;Donnell's Lament
JIGS: KING OF THE PIPERS/CONNEELY'S JIG/VALENTIA JIG
Deleted Record
Deleted Record
West Kerry Polka/Murphy's Polka/Daly's Mill
John Mcgrath's/Kilcoon/Milltown Session
The Wily Old Bachelor/The Moving Cloud
The Wily Old Bachelor/The Moving Cloud
Gneeveguilla Slide / The Torn Petticoat / Mic
O'Donnell's Lament
O'Donnell's Lament
Abbeyfeale / Knocknagree / Cuz Teahan's
Caoineadh Ui Dhomhnaill
Caoineadh Ui Dhomhnaill
