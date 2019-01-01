Nick LacheyBorn 9 November 1973
Nick Lachey
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1973-11-09
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/51eb1070-465f-4ec5-bbd9-2c3f4d82424f
Nick Lachey Biography (Wikipedia)
Nicholas Scott Lachey ( lə-SHAY; born November 9, 1973) is an American actor, singer, and television personality. He rose to fame as the lead singer of the multi-platinum-selling boyband 98 Degrees, and later starred in the reality series Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica with his then-wife, Jessica Simpson. He has released four solo albums: SoulO, What's Left of Me, A Father's Lullaby, and Soundtrack of My Life. He also had a recurring role on the television series Charmed.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Nick Lachey Tracks
Sort by
Nick Lachey Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist