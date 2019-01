Eudice Shapiro, a violinist, chamber musician, recording artist and USC faculty member since 1956, died Sept. 17, 2007 at her home in Studio City. She was 93 and had been teaching at the USC Thornton School. Shapiro was born in Buffalo, N.Y., in 1914.

