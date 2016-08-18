Eudice ShapiroBorn 1914. Died 17 September 2007
Eudice Shapiro Biography (Wikipedia)
Eudice Shapiro (1914 – September 17, 2007) was a violinist and violin professor.
Eudice Shapiro, a violinist, chamber musician, recording artist and USC faculty member since 1956, died Sept. 17, 2007 at her home in Studio City. She was 93 and had been teaching at the USC Thornton School. Shapiro was born in Buffalo, N.Y., in 1914.
Buciumeana (Romanian Folk Dances, No.4)
Béla Bartók
Buciumeana (Romanian Folk Dances, No.4)
Buciumeana (Romanian Folk Dances, No.4)
Saudades do Brasil: Sumare
Darius Milhaud
Saudades do Brasil: Sumare
Saudades do Brasil: Sumare
