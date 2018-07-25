Paddy Kingsland (born 30 January 1947) is a composer of electronic music best known for his incidental music for science fiction series on BBC radio and television whilst working at the BBC Radiophonic Workshop. Educated at Eggars Grammar School, Alton, in Hampshire, he joined the BBC as a tape editor before moving on to become a studio manager for BBC Radio 1. In 1970 he joined the Radiophonic Workshop where he remained until 1981. His initial work was mostly signature tunes for BBC radio and TV programmes before going on to record incidental music for programmes including The Changes, two versions of The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy (the second radio series and the TV adaptation), as well as several serials of Doctor Who. His work on the latter series included incidental music for several serials in the early 1980s.

Other well-known series which contained music composed by Paddy Kingsland are Around the World in 80 Days and Pole to Pole, both travel series by Michael Palin. He also composed music for many schools' television series including Words and Pictures, Rat-a-tat-tat, Watch, Numbercrew, Storytime, English Express, Music Makers, Hotch Potch House and the Look and Read stories "Joe and the Sheep Rustlers" and "The Boy from Space". And Blips