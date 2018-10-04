Christopher NortonComposer and educationalist. Born 1953
Christopher Norton
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1953
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/51e189f8-6912-41f8-b449-228adee8ff8d
Christopher Norton Tracks
Sort by
Danza de los Saqsampillos
Gabriela Lena Frank
Danza de los Saqsampillos
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Danza de los Saqsampillos
Performer
Last played on
Like A Candle Flame
Graham Kendrick
Like A Candle Flame
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04vnzyh.jpglink
Like A Candle Flame
Last played on
PUT YOUR HAND IN THE HAND/SWING LOW SWEET CHARIOT
Kristyna Myles
PUT YOUR HAND IN THE HAND/SWING LOW SWEET CHARIOT
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
PUT YOUR HAND IN THE HAND/SWING LOW SWEET CHARIOT
Last played on
Christopher Norton Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Hubert Parry: Jerusalem (orchestrated by Edward Elgar)
-
Parry's Jerusalem at the Proms
-
No, YOU are the Dancing Queen
-
A familiar and beautiful carol performed in its original language
-
How Jerusalem became English cricket's anthem
-
Percussion Masterclass: Evelyn Glennie
-
Evelyn Glennie: My percussion top tips
-
Bob Chilcott
-
Parry’s Jerusalem turns 100
Back to artist