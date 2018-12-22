Stanley TurrentineBorn 5 April 1934. Died 12 September 2000
Stanley Turrentine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqwlp.jpg
1934-04-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/51e0df97-1fe2-401c-ba92-9f854b7831c3
Stanley Turrentine Biography (Wikipedia)
Stanley William Turrentine (April 5, 1934 – September 12, 2000) was an American jazz tenor saxophonist. He began his career playing R&B for Earl Bostic and later soul jazz recording for the Blue Note label from 1960, touched on jazz fusion during a stint on CTI in the 1970s. He was described by critic Steve Huey as "renowned for his distinctively thick, rippling tone [and] earthy grounding in the blues." Turrentine was married to organist Shirley Scott in the 1960s, with whom he frequently recorded, and was the younger brother of trumpeter Tommy Turrentine.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Stanley Turrentine Performances & Interviews
Stanley Turrentine Tracks
Sort by
Meat Wave
Stanley Turrentine
Meat Wave
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwlp.jpglink
Meat Wave
Last played on
My Shining Hour
Stanley Turrentine
My Shining Hour
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwlp.jpglink
My Shining Hour
Last played on
Wanting Things
Astrud Gilberto
Wanting Things
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhtw.jpglink
Wanting Things
Last played on
What Now My Love
Stanley Turrentine
What Now My Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwlp.jpglink
What Now My Love
Last played on
Sunny
Stanley Turrentine
Sunny
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwlp.jpglink
Sunny
Last played on
Stoned Love Picnic
Stanley Turrentine
Stoned Love Picnic
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwlp.jpglink
Stoned Love Picnic
Last played on
Papa T
Stanley Turrentine
Papa T
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwlp.jpglink
Papa T
Last played on
Everybody Come On Out
Stanley Turrentine
Everybody Come On Out
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwlp.jpglink
River's Invitation
Stanley Turrentine
River's Invitation
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwlp.jpglink
River's Invitation
Last played on
When The Sun Comes Out
Stanley Turrentine
When The Sun Comes Out
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwlp.jpglink
When The Sun Comes Out
Last played on
Someone to watch over me
Stanley Turrentine
Someone to watch over me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwlp.jpglink
Someone to watch over me
Last played on
Disco Dancing
Stanley Turrentine
Disco Dancing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwlp.jpglink
Disco Dancing
Last played on
Youre Gonna Hear From Me
Stanley Turrentine
Youre Gonna Hear From Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwlp.jpglink
Youre Gonna Hear From Me
Last played on
Look Out
Stanley Turrentine
Look Out
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwlp.jpglink
Look Out
Last played on
Spooky
Stanley Turrentine
Spooky
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwlp.jpglink
Spooky
Last played on
Blowin In The Wind
Stanley Turrentine
Blowin In The Wind
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwlp.jpglink
Blowin In The Wind
Last played on
What the world needs now
Stanley Turrentine
What the world needs now
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwlp.jpglink
Hermanos
Stanley Turrentine
Hermanos
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwlp.jpglink
Hermanos
Last played on
I'll give you my love
Stanley Turrentine
I'll give you my love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwlp.jpglink
I'll give you my love
Last played on
Disco dancer
Stanley Turrentine
Disco dancer
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwlp.jpglink
Disco dancer
Last played on
I Told Jesus
Stanley Turrentine
I Told Jesus
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwlp.jpglink
I Told Jesus
Last played on
And Satisfy
Stanley Turrentine
And Satisfy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwlp.jpglink
And Satisfy
Last played on
The More I See You
Tommy Turrentine
The More I See You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwlp.jpglink
The More I See You
Last played on
Deep Purple
Edward Richley, Granville Hogan, Charles Grayson, Alexander Sample, Blue Mitchell, Stanley Turrentine, Earl Bostic, Earl Bostic, Bob Bueton & Tommy Turrentine
Deep Purple
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwlp.jpglink
Deep Purple
Last played on
Yester me, yester you, yesterday
Stanley Turrentine
Yester me, yester you, yesterday
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwlp.jpglink
Tin Tin Deo
Stanley Turrentine
Tin Tin Deo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwlp.jpglink
Tin Tin Deo
Last played on
Sparkle
Stanley Turrentine
Sparkle
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwlp.jpglink
Sparkle
Last played on
My Girl Is Just Enough Woman For Me
Stanley Turrentine
My Girl Is Just Enough Woman For Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwlp.jpglink
Return of the Prodigal Son
Stanley Turrentine
Return of the Prodigal Son
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwlp.jpglink
Return of the Prodigal Son
Last played on
After the love has gone
Stanley Turrentine
After the love has gone
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwlp.jpglink
After the love has gone
Last played on
Lady Fingers
Stanley Turrentine
Lady Fingers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwlp.jpglink
Lady Fingers
Last played on
minor chant
Stanley Turrentine
minor chant
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwlp.jpglink
minor chant
Last played on
Don't Mess with Mr T
Stanley Turrentine
Don't Mess with Mr T
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwlp.jpglink
Don't Mess with Mr T
Last played on
Stanley Turrentine Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist