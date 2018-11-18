Miyoshi UmekiBorn 8 May 1929. Died 28 August 2007
Miyoshi Umeki
1929-05-08
Miyoshi Umeki Biography (Wikipedia)
Miyoshi Umeki (梅木 美代志 Umeki Miyoshi, or ミヨシ・ウメキ Miyoshi Umeki, May 8, 1929 – August 28, 2007) was a Japanese-American actress and standards singer. She was best known for her roles as Katsumi in the film Sayonara (1957), Mei Li in the Broadway musical and 1961 film Flower Drum Song, and Mrs. Livingston in the television series The Courtship of Eddie's Father. She was a shin Issei, or post-1945 immigrant from Japan.
She was a Tony Award and Golden Globe nominated actress and the first and (as of 2018) only Asian woman to win an Academy Award for acting.
Miyoshi Umeki Tracks
You Are Beautiful
James Shigeta
You Are Beautiful
You Are Beautiful
Last played on
If I Give My Heart To You
Miyoshi Umeki
If I Give My Heart To You
Come Rain Or Come Shine
Miyoshi Umeki
Come Rain Or Come Shine
Come Rain Or Come Shine
Last played on
I Enjoy Being A Girl
Miyoshi Umeki
I Enjoy Being A Girl
I Enjoy Being A Girl
Last played on
