Miyoshi Umeki (梅木 美代志 Umeki Miyoshi, or ミヨシ・ウメキ Miyoshi Umeki, May 8, 1929 – August 28, 2007) was a Japanese-American actress and standards singer. She was best known for her roles as Katsumi in the film Sayonara (1957), Mei Li in the Broadway musical and 1961 film Flower Drum Song, and Mrs. Livingston in the television series The Courtship of Eddie's Father. She was a shin Issei, or post-1945 immigrant from Japan.

She was a Tony Award and Golden Globe nominated actress and the first and (as of 2018) only Asian woman to win an Academy Award for acting.