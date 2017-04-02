Sorority Noise was an American rock band from Hartford, Connecticut. The band consisted of members from the bands Old Gray (Boucher and Singer, and Ackerman), Prawn (McKenna), Small Circle (Boucher, Singer, and Ackerman), and En Route (Singer).

On March 2, 2018, Sorority Noise announced that they would enter hiatus following the conclusion of their Spring 2018 tour.

On April 9th, 2018, former The World Is a Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid to Die guitarist Nicole Schoenholz accused Boucher of raping her friend. Boucher released a statement the next day denying the allegations. On April 11th, the alleged victim came forward on Reddit, claiming that Boucher raped her in 2013. In response, Sorority Noise announced via the band's Twitter that they would cancel their remaining shows with The Wonder Years. Their publicists, the PR firm Brixton Agency, announced that they had severed ties with the band.