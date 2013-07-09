BAND‐MAIDFormed July 2013

Band-Maid, stylized as BAND-MAID and formerly as BAND-MAID®, is a Japanese rock band formed in 2013. The band combines a rock sound with a maid image modeled on Japanese maid cafés. Originally signed to Gump Records, an imprint of the Platinum Passport artist management and talent agency, itself a division of Avex Group, they switched to major label Crown Stones in 2016.
