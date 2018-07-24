Almeda Riddle (November 21, 1898 – June 30, 1986) was an American folk singer. Born and raised in Cleburne County, Arkansas, she learned music from her father, a fiddler and a teacher of shape note singing. She collected and sang traditional ballads throughout her life, usually unaccompanied. Introduced to a wider public by folklorist John Quincy Wolf and musicologist Alan Lomax, Riddle recorded extensively, and claimed to be able to perform over 500 songs. She was often known as Granny Riddle.

In October 1959, on Wolf's recommendation, Lomax and Shirley Collins recorded Riddle at her home in Heber Springs in The Ozarks. The 23 songs reflected Lomax's interest in traditional ballads and songs for children. Collins recalls:

Children's songs from this session were issued on "American Folk Songs For Children" in the Atlantic Records' "Southern Folk Heritage" series of LPs and was reissued as the Atlantic records box set "Southern Folk Heritage". Several ballads were issued on various albums in the Prestige Records Southern Journey series of LPs, and reissued on several CDs in the Rounder Records series "Southern Journey: The Alan Lomax Collection". These records made Almeda Riddle widely known to devotees of the American folk music revival. She made studio recordings for Rounder Records, which were issued on two solo LPs. From 1962 she was free to accept invitations to perform at folk festivals and college campuses. She toured extensively for twenty years until prevented by ill health.