St. Lunatics
St. Lunatics
1993
St. Lunatics Biography
The St. Lunatics are an American hip hop group formed in St. Louis, Missouri in 1993. The group consists of childhood friends Nelly, Ali, Murphy Lee, Kyjuan, and City Spud.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
St. Lunatics Tracks
Midwest Swing
Midwest Swing
Midwest Swing
