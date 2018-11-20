The King BrothersLate 50s/early 60s UK vocal trio. Formed 1957. Disbanded 1967
The King Brothers
1957
The King Brothers Biography (Wikipedia)
The King Brothers were a British pop vocal trio popular in the late 1950s and early 1960s. They are best remembered for their cover versions of "Standing on the Corner" and "A White Sport Coat (And A Pink Carnation)".
The King Brothers Tracks
Standing On the Corner
The King Brothers
Standing On the Corner
76 Trombones
The King Brothers
76 Trombones
A White Sports Coat And A Pink Carnation
The King Brothers
A White Sports Coat And A Pink Carnation
Put a Light in the Window
The King Brothers
Put a Light in the Window
Mais Oui
The King Brothers
Mais Oui
Mais Oui
Elmer's Tune
The King Brothers
Elmer's Tune
Elmer's Tune
In The Middle Of An Island
The King Brothers
In The Middle Of An Island
Doll House
The King Brothers
Doll House
The Sabre Dance
The King Brothers
The Sabre Dance
A White Sport Coat
The King Brothers
A White Sport Coat
Standing on the Corner (with the Rita Williams Singers)
The King Brothers
The King Brothers Links
