The New Power Generation, also known as The NPG, was the backing band of musician Prince from 1990 to 2013. They were replaced by 3rdeyegirl as his backing band in 2013. In 2015, the New Power Generation reunited as Prince's backing band for his final studio album before his death, Hit n Run Phase Two. They reunited once again in 2017 for a US and European tour.
Diamonds And Pearls
Prince
Diamonds And Pearls
Diamonds And Pearls
Thunder
Prince
Thunder
Thunder
Gett Off
Prince
Gett Off
Gett Off
Money Don't Matter 2 Night
Prince
Money Don't Matter 2 Night
Money Don't Matter 2 Night
