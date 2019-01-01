Circus MaximusNorwegian progressive metal band. Formed 2000
Circus Maximus
2000
Circus Maximus Biography (Wikipedia)
Circus Maximus is a Norwegian progressive metal quintet from Oslo. They employ the use of symphonic and power metal influences that feature synthesizers. As of 2016, they have released four albums, The 1st Chapter in 2005, Isolate in 2007, Nine in 2012 and Havoc in 2016.
