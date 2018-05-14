SnowponyFormed 1996
Snowpony
1996
Snowpony Biography (Wikipedia)
Snowpony are a British indie rock group initially formed in 1996 by Katharine Gifford and Debbie Googe.
Snowpony Tracks
Handsome Devil
Handsome Devil
Crumpled Ten (6 Music Session, 6 Feb 2003)
Confusion (6 Music Session, 6 Feb 2003)
Amsterdam (6 Music Session, 6 Feb 2003)
Handsome Devil (6 Music Session, 6 Feb 2003)
Easy Way Down
Easy Way Down
John Brown 6 Music Session 06/02/03
John Brown 6 Music Session 06/02/03
