Sarah NemtsovComposer. Born 28 May 1980
Sarah Nemtsov
Sarah Nemtsov Biography (Wikipedia)
Sarah Nemtsov (née Reuter, born 28 May 1980) is a German composer. Nemtsov was born in Oldenburg and now lives in Berlin. She started her music lessons and composing aged eight. She started playing the oboe aged 14. Her compositions are recognizable through their confrontation with literature and other art forms. More recently, her compositions are a combination of the styles of classical and music theater.
She became a full-time composer in 2007. All of her works are published by Peermusic Classical GmbH. She is married to the pianist and musicologist Jascha Nemtsov.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sarah Nemtsov Tracks
