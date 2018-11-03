Sarah Nemtsov (née Reuter, born 28 May 1980) is a German composer. Nemtsov was born in Oldenburg and now lives in Berlin. She started her music lessons and composing aged eight. She started playing the oboe aged 14. Her compositions are recognizable through their confrontation with literature and other art forms. More recently, her compositions are a combination of the styles of classical and music theater.

She became a full-time composer in 2007. All of her works are published by Peermusic Classical GmbH. She is married to the pianist and musicologist Jascha Nemtsov.