The Proletariat
Formed September 1980. Disbanded 1987
The Proletariat
1980-09
The Proletariat Biography
The Proletariat are a punk rock band from Southeastern Massachusetts, whose heyday was during the 1980s, when they were active in the early Boston hardcore scene, sharing the bill with many of the best punk and hardcore punk acts of the time, despite their recorded output having a decidedly non-hardcore aesthetic; the Proletariat show more strongly the musical influences of early British post-punk bands such as Wire and the Gang of Four in their fractured guitar sound and Marxist-themed lyrics.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Proletariat Tracks
Derogatory
The Proletariat
Derogatory
Derogatory
Nervous Energy
The Proletariat
Nervous Energy
Nervous Energy
Kiss Of Death
The Proletariat
Kiss Of Death
Kiss Of Death
Ignorance (radio edit)
The Proletariat
Ignorance (radio edit)
