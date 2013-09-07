Bayless Rose
Bayless Rose Biography (Wikipedia)
Bayless Rose was an American singer and guitarist who recorded for Gennett Records in 1930. Although the music industry was highly segregated at the time, it is uncertain whether he was White or African American.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bayless Rose Tracks
Frisco blues
Frisco blues
Frisco blues
Last played on
Bayless Rose Links
