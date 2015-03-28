Bobby Cole (September 8, 1932 – December 19, 1996) was an American musician, known for his jazz singing and piano playing. He was also a jazz composer and arranger. He worked as a musical arranger for The Judy Garland Show hosted by Judy Garland, succeeding Mel Tormé. He also conducted the orchestra for her 1967 "Palace" concerts and album, and was the conductor and musical director on her last tour.

Frank Sinatra was known to call him "my favorite saloon entertainer". and used to listen to Cole frequently at Jilly's where Sinatra was a regular. He mainly played in New York clubs, though he also played at venues in Las Vegas, Miami Beach and Atlantic City and was featured at such top casinos as the Sands Hotel and Caesar's Palace.