Patrick McMahon
Patrick McMahon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/51ce3844-0168-4b67-b84f-28791a5f2beb
Patrick McMahon Tracks
Sort by
The Rose of Sharon - Oratorio Op 30 - The Lord is my shepherd
Sir Alexander Campbell Mackenzie
The Rose of Sharon - Oratorio Op 30 - The Lord is my shepherd
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Rose of Sharon - Oratorio Op 30 - The Lord is my shepherd
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist