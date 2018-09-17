Young KyeUK Grime MC/Producer
Young Kye
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/51ce0fdb-07d1-421e-81af-3ef5848b8763
Young Kye Tracks
Sort by
Round One
Young Kye
Round One
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Round One
Last played on
Hold On Wait (feat. Konglit)
Young Kye
Hold On Wait (feat. Konglit)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hold On Wait (feat. Konglit)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Anyone
Young Kye
Anyone
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04hhv6l.jpglink
Anyone
Last played on
Higher (feat. Nafe Smallz)
Young Kye
Higher (feat. Nafe Smallz)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Higher (feat. Nafe Smallz)
Last played on
Back to artist