Fifteen was a punk rock band formed by Jeff Ott and Jack Curran. According to Ott, the band's only consistent member in its 11-year history, Fifteen had a total of fifteen members by the time the group disbanded in 2000: Jack Curran, Mikey Mischief, Mark Moreno, Jean Repetto, Lucky Dog, Chris Flanagan, John Ogle, Jesse Wickman, Joe Cable, John Quintos, Scott Pierce, Jim Prior, Lisa D., Vanessa Bain and Ott himself.