FifteenFormed 1991. Disbanded 2000
Fifteen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1991
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/51cb9a1a-cc3f-48e6-85c4-b0843fc7b697
Fifteen Biography (Wikipedia)
Fifteen was a punk rock band formed by Jeff Ott and Jack Curran. According to Ott, the band's only consistent member in its 11-year history, Fifteen had a total of fifteen members by the time the group disbanded in 2000: Jack Curran, Mikey Mischief, Mark Moreno, Jean Repetto, Lucky Dog, Chris Flanagan, John Ogle, Jesse Wickman, Joe Cable, John Quintos, Scott Pierce, Jim Prior, Lisa D., Vanessa Bain and Ott himself.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Fifteen Tracks
Sort by
Petroleum Distillation
Fifteen
Petroleum Distillation
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Petroleum Distillation
Last played on
Fifteen Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist